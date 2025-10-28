Asia Television Holdings’ Liquidator Application Dismissed, Operations Unaffected

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ) has shared an update.

Asia Television Holdings Limited announced that their application for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators was dismissed by the Grand Court. The company stated that this decision will not materially affect its financial position or normal operations. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended since August 2025, and the company plans to seek legal advice regarding the court’s decision.

More about Asia Television Holdings Limited

Asia Television Holdings Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 689,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M

