Asia Television Holdings Limited Announces Board and Committee Roles

An update from Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ) is now available.

Asia Television Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and the roles within its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. This announcement clarifies the leadership structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors.

More about Asia Television Holdings Limited

Asia Television Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the television and media industry.

Average Trading Volume: 13,282,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.3M

