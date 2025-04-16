Asia Television Holdings Extends Share Placing Deadline

Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Television Holdings Limited announced an extension of the Long Stop Date for the placing of up to 262,208,000 new shares under a General Mandate. The new date is set for 6 May 2025, with all other terms of the agreement remaining unchanged. The Placing Price is set at HK$0.080 per share, which is a slight premium to the recent closing price but a discount to the average price over the past five days. The extension provides the company with additional time to fulfill conditions precedent to the agreement, impacting its operational timeline and potential investor decisions.

More about Asia Television Holdings Limited

Asia Television Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the television and media industry. It focuses on providing entertainment and media services, with a market presence in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -21.00%

Average Trading Volume: 6,217,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$163.2M

For detailed information about 0707 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue