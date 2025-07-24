Asia Television Holdings Clarifies EGM Convening Date Amid Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ) is now available.

Asia Television Holdings Limited has issued a clarification regarding a requisition for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The Board has confirmed that it has validly convened the EGM for 27 August 2025, in compliance with its Articles of Association. A notice published by Oriental Textile Products Limited, attempting to convene an EGM on a different date, has been deemed invalid by the Board. The company is taking legal advice to address the Requisitionist’s actions and advises shareholders to disregard any contradictory notices.

More about Asia Television Holdings Limited

Asia Television Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the television industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 707.

Average Trading Volume: 13,282,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.3M

