Asia Television Holdings Appoints New Chairman

The latest update is out from Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ).

Asia Television Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director and the chairman of the board, effective from July 24, 2025. Mr. Lu brings extensive experience in corporate management and investment, having previously served as an independent non-executive director for both Asia Television Holdings and Leoch International Technology Limited. His appointment is set for an initial term of two years, with an annual remuneration of HK$1,200,000, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership team.

More about Asia Television Holdings Limited

Asia Television Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the television and media industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing television broadcasting services and related media content.

Average Trading Volume: 13,282,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.3M

