Asia Tele-Net Adopts New Bye-Laws Following Unanimous Shareholder Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd ( (HK:0679) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited announced the successful passing of a special resolution at their Special General Meeting held on June 26, 2025. The resolution involved the adoption of new bye-laws, which were approved unanimously by the shareholders through a poll. This move signifies a strategic update in the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its operational and regulatory framework.

More about Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 98,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$355.8M

See more data about 0679 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue