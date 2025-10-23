Asia Standard International Streamlines Holdings with Strategic Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Asia Standard International Group ( (HK:0129) ) has provided an announcement.

Asia Standard International Group Limited has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire the remaining 1.031% of Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited shares, aiming to streamline its corporate structure and reduce administrative costs. This reorganization, involving connected persons, is subject to reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from shareholders’ approval, indicating a strategic move to consolidate its holdings and enhance operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0129) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asia Standard International Group stock, see the HK:0129 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asia Standard International Group

Asia Standard International Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the real estate and hospitality sectors. The company focuses on streamlining its corporate structure and reducing administrative costs.

Average Trading Volume: 598,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$433.3M

For a thorough assessment of 0129 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue