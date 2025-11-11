Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited Grants Share Options to Boost Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited ( (HK:0351) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited has announced the grant of share options to 12 eligible participants, allowing them to subscribe to a total of 169,000,000 shares at an exercise price of HK$0.308 per share. This move is part of the company’s Share Option Scheme, designed to incentivize and retain talent by linking the vesting of options to the achievement of specific performance targets, thereby aligning the interests of the grantees with the company’s growth and development objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0351) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited stock, see the HK:0351 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the logistics industry. The company focuses on providing logistics solutions and services, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 782,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$618.4M

Learn more about 0351 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

