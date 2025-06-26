Asia Commercial Holdings Limited Reports Annual Results for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited ( (HK:0104) ) just unveiled an update.

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue to HK$709 million, up 1% from the previous year. However, the company experienced an 8% decrease in profit attributable to owners, totaling HK$24 million. The financial results indicate a challenging year with a decrease in total assets by 8% and a reduction in the proposed final dividend by 23%, reflecting the company’s cautious approach amidst market uncertainties.

More about Asia Commercial Holdings Limited

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the commercial sector with a focus on various business operations. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 104.

Average Trading Volume: 632,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$177.8M

See more insights into 0104 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue