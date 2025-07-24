Asia Commercial Holdings Limited Announces Key AGM Agenda and Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited ( (HK:0104) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, where it will address several key business matters. These include the consideration of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and authorization of directors’ and auditor’s remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a share repurchase program, allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its issued shares, which could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value.

More about Asia Commercial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 906,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$175.6M

