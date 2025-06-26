Asia Commercial Holdings Declares Final Dividend for FY 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited ( (HK:0104) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.02677 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2025, following shareholder approval on August 27, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Asia Commercial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 632,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$177.8M

See more insights into 0104 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue