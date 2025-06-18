Asia Allied Infrastructure Issues Profit Warning Amid Expected Losses

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ( (HK:0711) ) has provided an update.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a net loss of up to HK$275 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, compared to a net profit of HK$72 million the previous year. This anticipated loss is primarily due to a write-off of contract assets from certain projects and the absence of gains from the previous year’s disposal of leasehold land. The financial information is preliminary and unaudited, with final results expected to be published on June 26, 2025. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on construction and engineering services. The company is involved in various projects aimed at optimizing asset utilization and enhancing operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 555,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$816.1M

