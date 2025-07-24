Ashtead Group Releases 2025 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ashtead Group plc has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending 30 April 2025, along with the Notice of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled to take place on 2 September 2025 at Wax Chandlers Hall in London. These documents are available for shareholders on the company’s website and have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for public inspection.

Ashtead Group’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives in mega projects significantly boost its prospects. While technical indicators and valuation are supportive, the high leverage and challenges in certain markets necessitate careful monitoring.

