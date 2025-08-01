Ashtead Group Executes Share Repurchase as Part of $1.5 Billion Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ).

Ashtead Group plc announced the repurchase of 84,625 of its ordinary shares as part of its $1.5 billion share repurchase program. This transaction, conducted on August 1, 2025, involved purchasing shares at an average price of 4,989 pence each. The repurchase aims to manage the company’s capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting share liquidity and stakeholder interest calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead Group shows strong financial and operational performance with positive market sentiment. However, leverage and potential market challenges warrant attention.

More about Ashtead

Ashtead Group plc operates in the equipment rental industry, providing a range of construction and industrial equipment for rent. The company primarily focuses on serving the construction, industrial, and homeowner markets.

Average Trading Volume: 882,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.6B

