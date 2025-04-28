Ashtead Group Executes Share Repurchase as Part of $1.5 Billion Program

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ashtead Group plc announced the repurchase of 89,100 of its ordinary shares as part of its $1.5 billion share repurchase program. This transaction, executed on April 28, 2025, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The repurchase was conducted at an average price of 4,114 pence per share, with Barclays Bank PLC acting as the broker. Following this transaction, Ashtead’s total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 431,427,776, excluding treasury shares. This move may influence shareholder calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, impacting stakeholders’ interests in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:AHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead Group shows a strong financial performance with solid profitability and cash flow, enhanced by strategic initiatives like share buybacks. However, bearish technical indicators and high debt levels suggest cautious optimism. The stock’s attractive valuation and investments in North America are key positives, while challenges in certain segments should be monitored.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AHT stock, click here.

More about Ashtead

Ashtead Group plc operates in the equipment rental industry, providing a wide range of construction and industrial equipment for rent. The company primarily focuses on serving the construction and industrial markets, with a strong presence in the UK and North America.

YTD Price Performance: -16.85%

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.69B

For an in-depth examination of AHT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue