Ashtead Group Executes Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) has provided an announcement.

Ashtead Group plc has executed a share repurchase as part of its $1.5 billion buyback program, purchasing 88,435 ordinary shares at an average price of 4,736 pence. This transaction, facilitated by Barclays Bank PLC, reduces the number of shares in circulation to 427,421,611, impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead Group shows solid financial health with strong profitability and cash flow management. The company’s strategic investments and share buyback program further bolster its market position. Despite some challenges in revenue growth and specific market segments, the overall outlook is positive.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AHT stock, click here.

More about Ashtead

Average Trading Volume: 1,025,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.45B

For detailed information about AHT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue