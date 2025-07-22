Ashtead Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of $1.5 Billion Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) is now available.

Ashtead Group plc, a company involved in a share repurchase programme, announced the repurchase of 88,743 of its ordinary shares on 22nd July 2025. This transaction is part of its $1.5 billion share buyback initiative. The shares were bought at an average price of 4,722 pence each, with Barclays Bank PLC acting as the broker. Following this transaction, Ashtead holds 24,997,059 shares in Treasury, and the total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 426,357,774. This update is relevant for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead Group’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives in mega projects significantly boost its prospects. While technical indicators and valuation are supportive, the high leverage and challenges in certain markets necessitate careful monitoring.

More about Ashtead

Average Trading Volume: 877,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.53B

