Ashtead Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of $1.5 Billion Program

The latest announcement is out from Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ).

Ashtead Group plc announced the repurchase of 84,627 of its ordinary shares as part of its $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The transaction, executed on March 20, 2025, involved shares purchased at an average price of 4,391 pence, with Barclays Bank PLC acting as the broker. This buyback reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial position. The transaction impacts stakeholders by altering the shareholding structure and may influence market perceptions of the company’s stock.

More about Ashtead

Ashtead Group plc operates in the equipment rental industry, providing a range of services and products primarily focused on construction, industrial, and general tool rental markets. The company is a key player in the market, with a significant presence in both the UK and North America.

YTD Price Performance: -12.07%

Average Trading Volume: 1,149,272

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £18.96B

