Ashtead Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of $1.5 Billion Program

The latest update is out from Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ).

Ashtead Group plc has repurchased 60,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its $1.5 billion share repurchase program, with the transaction executed on February 28, 2025. This move is likely to impact the company’s share structure, with 434,837,886 ordinary shares remaining in issue, excluding treasury shares, and may influence shareholder notifications under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

More about Ashtead

Ashtead Group plc operates in the equipment rental industry, providing a wide range of construction and industrial equipment for rent. The company primarily serves the construction, industrial, and homeowner markets, focusing on North America and the United Kingdom.

YTD Price Performance: -2.49%

Average Trading Volume: 1,116,071

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £20.96B

Learn more about AHT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.