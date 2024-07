Ashtead (GB:AHT) has released an update.

Ashtead Group plc has reported that Non-executive Director Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 ordinary shares at a price of £54.803302 per share, totaling £219,213, on the London Stock Exchange. This initial notification, dated July 17th, 2024, is part of the company’s regulatory obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation.

