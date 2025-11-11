Ashtead Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ).

Ashtead Group PLC, a company involved in equipment rental services, announced the repurchase of 94,450 of its ordinary shares as part of a $1.5 billion share buyback program. This transaction, executed on November 10, 2025, reflects Ashtead’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 4,803.9334 pence per share, with J.P. Morgan Securities plc acting as the broker. Following this purchase, the company holds 31,526,701 ordinary shares in treasury, with 419,828,132 shares remaining in issue. This move is likely to impact the company’s financial structure and market perception positively, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Sell with a £4600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term bearish momentum but longer-term bullish trends. Valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and modest dividend yield. Operational challenges noted in the earnings call could impact future performance, but the company’s strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts are promising.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AHT stock, click here.

More about Ashtead

Average Trading Volume: 875,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £19.66B

For an in-depth examination of AHT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue