Ashtead Group Advances $1.5bn Share Buyback Program

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) has issued an announcement.

Ashtead Group plc, a company involved in a share repurchase program, announced the purchase of 88,716 of its ordinary shares on July 14, 2025, as part of its ongoing $1.5 billion buyback initiative. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4,810 pence, with Barclays Bank PLC acting as the broker. This transaction reduces the number of ordinary shares in issue to 426,890,193, excluding treasury shares, and increases the company’s treasury holdings to 24,464,640 shares. This move is part of Ashtead’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects Ashtead’s solid financial performance, backed by strong earnings and strategic focus on growth areas. Positive technical indicators and valuation metrics support a favorable outlook, despite some challenges in specific markets and leverage concerns.

More about Ashtead

