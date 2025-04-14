Ashoka WhiteOak Expands Share Capital with New Equity Issue

The latest announcement is out from Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc ( (GB:AWEM) ).

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has issued 125,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 113.5 pence per share, which is above the current net asset value. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 35,124,329 shares, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc

YTD Price Performance: -1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 52,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £47.2M

Learn more about AWEM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

