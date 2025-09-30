Ashoka WhiteOak Announces Total Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc ( (GB:AWEM) ) just unveiled an update.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc has announced its total voting rights and capital as of 30 September 2025. The company has an issued share capital of 38,124,329 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in Treasury, making the total number of voting rights also 38,124,329. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc

Average Trading Volume: 49,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £62.53M

For detailed information about AWEM stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

