Ashoka Trust Issues New Shares at Premium

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 325,000 ordinary shares at 259.00 pence each, which will be added to the existing issued capital for a total of 147,782,445 shares with voting rights. This move comes as part of the company’s utilization of its block listing facility and reflects a premium to the net asset value per share. Shareholders are advised to use this new total figure to assess any changes to their stake in the company.

