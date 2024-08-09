Ashoka India Equity Trust Announces Share Issuance

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has issued 100,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 286.40 pence each, which is a premium to their current net asset value. This issuance expands the company’s issued share capital to 159,327,397 ordinary shares, all with voting rights. Investors are reminded to use this new total for any calculations related to changes in share ownership as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:AIE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.