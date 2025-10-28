Ashley Services Group Ltd. Announces AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ashley Services Group Ltd. ( (AU:ASH) ) has provided an announcement.

Ashley Services Group Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the approval of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Paul Brittain. The resolutions were carried with significant majorities, indicating strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

Ashley Services Group Ltd. operates in the workforce management industry, providing recruitment, training, and labor hire services. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive staffing solutions to various sectors, enhancing workforce efficiency and productivity.

