Ashley Gold Corp. Expands Portfolio with Icefield Property Acquisition

Ashley Gold Corp. has entered into a purchase agreement with Pegasus Resources Inc. for the Icefield Property in British Columbia, enhancing its asset base with high-grade copper, gold, and silver projects. This acquisition positions Ashley Gold with a diversified exploration portfolio, reinforcing its growth trajectory and commitment to shareholder value. The transaction includes the issuance of shares to Pegasus and a seat on Ashley Gold’s Board of Directors, ensuring Pegasus’ influence and oversight. The Icefield Property, with significant historical exploration results, represents a strategic step forward for Ashley Gold, setting the stage for future development and value creation.

Ashley Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties. The company is expanding its portfolio with copper, gold, and silver projects, primarily in Canada, aiming to enhance its asset base and deliver value to shareholders.

