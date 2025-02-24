Aseana Properties Secures Extension on Medium Term Notes Repayment

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Aseana Properties ( (GB:ASPL) ) just unveiled an update.

Aseana Properties Limited has announced an extension of the repayment date for six tranches of medium term notes (MTNs) with a total nominal value of 5.7 million Malaysian ringgit. This extension, agreed upon with MTrustee Berhad and Potensi Angkasa Sdn. Bhd., allows for an additional 180 days, moving the maturity date to 18 August 2025, while maintaining the coupon rate at 7%. This strategic move aims to provide the company with more flexibility in managing its financial obligations.

More about Aseana Properties

Aseana Properties Limited is a property developer based in Malaysia and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -18.48%

Average Trading Volume: 14,250

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.99M

