ASE Technology Reports Strong Revenue Growth for March 2025

Story Highlights
  • ASE Technology reported a 19.5% sequential and 17.7% year-over-year revenue increase for March 2025.
  • First quarter 2025 saw an 8.7% sequential decline but an 11.6% year-over-year increase in revenues.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
ASE Technology Reports Strong Revenue Growth for March 2025

The latest update is out from ASE Technology Holding Co ( (ASX) ).

On April 10, 2025, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for March and the first quarter of 2025. The company reported a significant increase in net revenues for March 2025, with a 19.5% sequential rise and a 17.7% year-over-year increase in NT dollars. However, the first quarter of 2025 saw an 8.7% sequential decline but an 11.6% year-over-year increase in NT dollars. The ATM assembly, testing, and material business segment also showed robust growth with a 14.1% sequential and 21.3% year-over-year increase in March 2025. These results highlight ASE’s strong market position and adaptability in the competitive semiconductor industry.

Spark’s Take on ASX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASX is a Outperform.

ASE Technology demonstrates robust financial performance with solid revenue and profit margins, although rising debt levels and capital expenditures need careful management. Technically, the stock is currently bearish, but not oversold. While valuation is fair, earnings call insights suggest mixed future prospects with growth in advanced technologies offset by margin pressures and increased costs.

To see Spark’s full report on ASX stock, click here.

More about ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, specializing in outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The company is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and is known for its focus on advanced packaging technologies and testing services, catering to a global market.

YTD Price Performance: -19.36%

Average Trading Volume: 11,871,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.22B

For a thorough assessment of ASX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

