ASE Technology Reports October Revenue Growth in ATM Segment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from ASE Technology Holding Co ( (ASX) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited consolidated net revenues for October 2025. The company reported net revenues of NT$60,231 million (US$1,980 million), reflecting a slight sequential decline but a year-over-year increase. The ATM business saw a 3.0% sequential and 22.9% year-over-year growth, highlighting the company’s strong performance in this segment. This announcement underscores ASE’s resilience and growth in the semiconductor industry, despite market challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (ASX) stock is a Hold with a $15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ASE Technology Holding Co stock, see the ASX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ASX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASX is a Neutral.

ASE Technology Holding Co’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, despite some operational and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis suggests potential overbought conditions, and the valuation indicates the stock might be overvalued. These factors combined result in a moderate overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on ASX stock, click here.

More about ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The company is known for its assembly, testing, and material (ATM) business, and it is a significant player in the competitive semiconductor market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,641,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.14B

Learn more about ASX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue