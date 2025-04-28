Ascletis Pharma Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Ascletis Pharma, Inc. ( (HK:1672) ) has issued an announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 22, 2025, in Hangzhou, China. The meeting will address several key business items, including the consideration of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of KPMG as the auditor. Additionally, resolutions will be proposed to authorize the company’s board to manage share allotments and repurchases, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on developing innovative drugs for the treatment of liver diseases, viral infections, and cancer. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

