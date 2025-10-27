Ascentage Pharma’s Promising Phase I Study on APG-2449: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Ascentage Pharma Group International ((HK:6855)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is conducting a Phase I clinical study titled A Study of Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of APG-2449 Monotherapy or in Combination With Anticancer Agents in Patients With Platinum-resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer or Advanced Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of APG-2449, a promising treatment for challenging cancer types, highlighting its potential significance in oncology.

The study tests two interventions: APG-2449 as a monotherapy and in combination with PLD (Pegylated Liposomal Doxorubicin). APG-2449 is administered orally once daily, while PLD is injected on the first day of each 28-day cycle, targeting improved outcomes in resistant ovarian cancer and solid tumors.

This open-label, non-randomized study employs a sequential intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It is designed to explore dosage and assess the drug’s safety and tolerability in affected patients.

The study began on November 12, 2024, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on February 24, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

For investors, this study could influence Ascentage Pharma’s stock performance, as positive outcomes may enhance the company’s market position in the competitive oncology sector. The study’s progress and results are crucial for investor sentiment and potential market shifts.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

