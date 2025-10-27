Ascentage Pharma’s Phase III Study on Olverembatinib: A Potential Game-Changer for GIST Treatment

Ascentage Pharma Group International ((HK:6855)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The study titled A Single-Arm Registrational Phase III Study of Olverembatinib in the Treatment of Patients With SDH-Deficient Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (POLARIS-3) aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of olverembatinib in patients with SDH-deficient GIST who have undergone prior treatment. This study is significant as it seeks to improve progression-free survival and clinical benefit rates for this patient group.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is olverembatinib, an experimental drug administered orally every other day with meals, in 28-day cycles. Its purpose is to treat patients with SDH-deficient GIST.

Study Design: This is an interventional, single-group study with no masking involved. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the direct effects of olverembatinib on the specified condition.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 11, 2024, with its latest update on December 23, 2024. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active data collection and analysis phases.

Market Implications: The update on this study could positively influence Ascentage Pharma’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. This development is particularly relevant in the competitive landscape of GIST treatments, where advancements can lead to significant market shifts.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

