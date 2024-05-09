Ascent Resources’ Shareholding Structure Changes

Ascent Resources (GB:AST) has released an update.

Ascent Resources PLC has announced that Spreadex LTD has altered its voting rights holdings in the company, with the resulting position as of May 8, 2024, showing a decrease from previously notified levels. Spreadex now holds 2.3669% of total voting rights, a change reflected by both direct share ownership and financial instruments such as CFDs and spread bets. This notification follows the required regulatory standards for companies listed in the UK.

