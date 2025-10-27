Ascent Bridge Limited Awaits Approval for EGM Circular

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ascent Bridge Limited ( (SG:AWG) ).

Ascent Bridge Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced that it is awaiting approval from SGX RegCo for the draft circular related to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company plans to convene the EGM once approval is granted and will keep shareholders informed of any significant developments. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

Average Trading Volume: 663,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$40.75M

