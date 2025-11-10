Ascelia Pharma Files Patent for Orviglance, Enhancing Market Protection

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ascelia Pharma AB ( (SE:ACE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ascelia Pharma has filed a new patent application for Orviglance, an innovative liver imaging drug designed to enhance the detection of liver lesions in patients with reduced kidney function. This patent aims to extend market protection for Orviglance until 2046, potentially boosting its commercial value and strengthening Ascelia Pharma’s position in the market.

More about Ascelia Pharma AB

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company specializing in orphan oncology treatments, focusing on developing and commercializing novel drugs to address unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. It has two drug candidates, Orviglance and Oncoral, in development.

YTD Price Performance: 2.91%

Average Trading Volume: 1,538,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK381.1M

