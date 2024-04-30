Asara Resources Advances Kada Gold Project

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (AU:AS1) has released an update.

Asara Resources Limited has announced a successful placement raising $805,000, a strategic review of their Kada Gold Project, and ongoing discussions for the potential sale of the Kouri Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The company is planning metallurgical test work to assess Kada’s viability as a low-cost heap leach operation, following positive indicators such as a significant portion of the Massan resource now classified as Indicated and exceptional mineral resource growth potential along the 15km Kada Gold Corridor.

