Asanuma Corporation Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Asanuma Corporation ( (JP:1852) ) has issued an update.

Asanuma Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits. The company’s operating profit rose by 50.5% year-on-year, while net sales increased by 21.1%, indicating a robust growth trajectory. This financial success reflects positively on Asanuma’s market positioning and operational efficiency, potentially benefiting stakeholders and enhancing its competitive edge in the construction industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1852) stock is a Buy with a Yen1029.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asanuma Corporation stock, see the JP:1852 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asanuma Corporation

Asanuma Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction industry. It focuses on providing construction services and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 451,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen73.43B

See more data about 1852 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue