Asanuma Corporation Announces Increased Interim Dividend

The latest announcement is out from Asanuma Corporation ( (JP:1852) ).

Asanuma Corporation has announced an interim dividend of 16 yen per share, with a total payout of 1,291 million yen, effective December 2, 2025. This decision aligns with their shareholder return plan, aiming for a consolidated payout ratio of at least 70% as part of their three-year medium-term plan. The dividend reflects an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend, indicating a positive financial outlook and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1852) stock is a Buy with a Yen1029.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asanuma Corporation stock, see the JP:1852 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asanuma Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 451,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen73.43B

Find detailed analytics on 1852 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

