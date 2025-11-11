Asanuma Corporation Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Asanuma Corporation ( (JP:1852) ).
Asanuma Corporation has announced an interim dividend of 16 yen per share, with a total payout of 1,291 million yen, effective December 2, 2025. This decision aligns with their shareholder return plan, aiming for a consolidated payout ratio of at least 70% as part of their three-year medium-term plan. The dividend reflects an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend, indicating a positive financial outlook and commitment to rewarding shareholders.
More about Asanuma Corporation
Average Trading Volume: 451,831
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen73.43B
