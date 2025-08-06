Asahi Kogyosha Reports Q1 Financial Results with Profit Growth Despite Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asahi Kogyosha Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1975) ) has shared an update.

Asahi Kogyosha Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, showing a decrease in net sales by 4.3% compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved significant growth in operating profit and ordinary profit, with increases of 111.9% and 93.4% respectively, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, with expected net sales of 100 billion yen, reflecting an 8.8% increase from the previous year. The dividend forecast for the fiscal year includes ordinary dividends of 50 yen per share, with no special or commemorative dividends planned.

Asahi Kogyosha Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing industry. The company focuses on providing industrial solutions and products, with a market emphasis on innovation and efficiency.

