Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.

Asahi Kasei Corp. has initiated a tender offer for Calliditas Therapeutics AB shares at SEK 208 each, aiming to make Calliditas a wholly owned subsidiary upon successful completion. The offer, starting on July 18, 2024, will run until August 30, 2024, with a potential extension if conditions are not met.

