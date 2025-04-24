Asahi Diamond Forms Joint Venture with Tokyo Seimitsu for Hub Blades

The latest update is out from Asahi Diamond Industrial Co ( (JP:6140) ).

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of a joint venture with Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and sell hub blades, which are crucial for dicing machines used in semiconductor production. This strategic move aims to quickly meet customer needs and strengthen Asahi Diamond’s position in the market, although the company does not anticipate a significant immediate impact on its business performance.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the development, production, and sale of dicing blades, which are essential components in dicing machines used for cutting silicon wafers. The company is known for its expertise in producing hub blades, a major segment of the dicing blade market.

