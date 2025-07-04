Asahi Diamond Completes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co ( (JP:6140) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of its own shares, as per the resolution approved by its Board of Directors in February 2025. The acquisition involved purchasing 79,000 common shares at a total cost of ¥57,198,200 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares, aimed at optimizing capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about Asahi Diamond Industrial Co

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector and specializes in manufacturing diamond tools and related products. The company primarily focuses on providing high-quality diamond tools for various industrial applications, enhancing efficiency and precision in manufacturing processes.

Average Trading Volume: 219,588

Current Market Cap: Yen37.34B

For an in-depth examination of 6140 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue