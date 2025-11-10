Asahi Broadcasting Reports Strong Financial Recovery and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation ( (JP:9405) ) is now available.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 12.1% to ¥46,687 million and a return to profitability. The company has revised its cash dividend forecast upwards and anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9405) stock is a Buy with a Yen810.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:9405 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation operates in the broadcasting industry, primarily offering television and radio broadcasting services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering media content to a diverse audience.

Average Trading Volume: 78,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.46B

