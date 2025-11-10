Asahi Broadcasting Group Revises Financial Forecasts and Dividend Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation ( (JP:9405) ) has shared an update.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing an upward trend in net sales and profits due to increased TV spot advertising sales and expected gains from the sale of investment securities. Additionally, the company has increased its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position and supporting growth strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9405) stock is a Buy with a Yen810.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:9405 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation operates in the broadcasting industry, focusing on television and content production. The company is known for its broadcasting services and has a market focus on TV spot advertising sales.

Average Trading Volume: 78,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.46B

