Arzneiwerk AG Vida Streamlines Financial Reporting with New Consolidation Changes

Teles AG Informationstechnologien ( (DE:TLIK) ) has shared an announcement.

Arzneiwerk AG Vida announced that it is no longer required to prepare consolidated financial statements for 2024 due to changes in its investment in EuroRX Arzneimittel GmbH. This decision will result in cost savings for the company, while the key figures of EuroRX will continue to be published, potentially impacting stakeholders by streamlining financial operations.

More about Teles AG Informationstechnologien

TELES AG is a specialized pharmaceutical supplier focused on providing optimal pharmaceutical care through a digitalized supply chain. The company delivers medicines for cancer, autoimmune deficiencies, and personalized medicine therapies across Europe, benefiting from the growing demand for indication-specific drugs in a stable European pharmaceutical market.

YTD Price Performance: -18.55%

Average Trading Volume: 52

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.99M

For a thorough assessment of TLIK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue