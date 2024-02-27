ARway.ai Partners for AR Hospital Navigation in Kuwait

Arway Corp. (TSE:ARWY) has released an update.

ARway.ai, an AI-powered Augmented Reality platform, has inked a deal with Kuwait’s AMANAH TEKNOLOGIA to develop a prototype mobile app for AR navigation in hospitals, starting with Dar AlShifa Hospital. The app will integrate with existing EMR systems, providing a digital concierge to simplify hospital visits and enhance visitor and staff experiences with seamless navigation and educational content.

