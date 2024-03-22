ARway.ai Enhances Shopping with AR in Megatek Stores

Arway Corp. (TSE:ARWY) has released an update.

ARway.ai, an AI-driven augmented reality platform, has partnered with Albania’s leading DIY retailer, Megatek, to pilot its navigation technology in a vast 300,000 square foot flagship store. This collaboration promises to revolutionize the shopping experience by enabling customers to easily navigate the large retail space and find products with precision. The successful pilot could lead to expanded deployment and significant growth opportunities for ARway and Megatek.

For further insights into TSE:ARWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.