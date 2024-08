Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing to release over 79 million securities, including first and second milestone options and ordinary shares, with a planned issue date of August 6, 2024. This move is set to attract investors looking to capitalize on opportunities in the resources sector.

